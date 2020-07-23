Man charged with stabbing at homeless camp

MANCHESTER, NH – On July 22 , 2020, at approximately 7 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of Elm Street and Queen City Avenue for a report of a male subject who had been stabbed. The victim, a 27-year-old man, told police he was sleeping in his tent in an encampment in the wooded area behind 98 Willow Street when he woke to a male subject striking him with a blade.