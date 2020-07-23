Man charged with stabbing at homeless camp

Heavy police presence on Wednesday evening after a reported stabbing at  homeless camp near Elm Street and Queen City Avenue. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – On July 22 , 2020, at approximately 7 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of Elm Street and Queen City Avenue for a report of a male subject who had been stabbed. The victim, a 27-year-old man, told police he was sleeping in his tent in an encampment in the wooded area behind 98 Willow Street when he woke to a male subject striking him with a blade.

Vincent/MPD

While canvassing the area of the encampment, Manchester Police officers located the suspect, identified Richard Wayne Vincent, 39, of Manchester. Vincent was subsequently arrested and charged with first-degree assault and convicted felon in possession of a deadly weapon. He will be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court North on July 23.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also call the Crimeline at 603-624-4040 or leave an anonymous tip via this online form.