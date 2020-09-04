Man charged with Sept. 2 Citizen’s Bank robbery

CONCORD, NH – A city man is under arrest and facing federal charges after being accused of robbing a Citizen’s Bank on Sept. 2.

Alex Stoltman, 23, of Manchester, was arrested Friday and charged with bank robbery.

According to court documents, Stoltman is charged with robbing a Citizens Bank branch on Elm Street in Manchester on September 2, 2020. Court documents show that the robber wore a hat and mask and handed a note to the teller threatening to use a gun if the teller did not comply with his demands.

Stoltman was taken into custody on September 4, 2020. A court appearance is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

This matter was investigated by the FBI and Manchester Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Anna Krasinski and Charles Rombeau.

The charges in the complaint are only allegations. The defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.