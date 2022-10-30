Man charged with second-degree murder after fatal shooting near the mall

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man was arrested in connection with a shooting death near the Mall of New Hampshire on Saturday.

At approximately 3:24 p.m. on October 29, 2022, Manchester police officers responded to the area of South Willow and Kaye streets following multiple reports that a person had been shot. Officers discovered Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Mr. Cardakovic was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Tyrese Harris, 22, of Manchester, has been arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder for knowingly causing the death of Dzemal Cardakovic by shooting him with a firearm; and alternatively, for recklessly causing his death under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life.

It is anticipated that Mr. Harris will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester. A date has not yet been scheduled by the Court. The NH Attorney General’s office is assisting in the investigation.

Police blocked off areas around South Willow Street and traffic around the area was gridlocked, as those who were shopping or dining in some adjacent plazas and businesses were unable to leave the scene for several hours.

Police officially cleared the scene at early Sunday morning.

The charge and allegations against Mr. Harris are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.