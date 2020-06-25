Man charged with reckless conduct for 2019 incident at Club Manchvegas that led to his girlfriend’s shooting death

MANCHESTER, NH – The man whose girlfriend was shot and killed outside Club Manchvegas in March of 2019 was arrested Wednesday on a charge related to the night of the incident.

On June 24, 2020, Manchester Police arrested Jeremy Winslow, 35, charged with reckless conduct. The charge dates back to March 2, 2019, when his girlfriend, Tanya Hall, was shot and killed outside Club Manchvegas by Justin Moura.

On that date, after getting into his car with Hall, Winslow is seen on video rapidly accelerating forward and striking Moura before leaving the scene. Along with the video, Winslow’s actions are verified by multiple witness statements.

Moura was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced March 11, 2020, to the New Hampshire State Prison for 12 to 24 years in Hall’s death. The original charge of second-degree murder carried a life sentence, which was negotiated down to manslaughter through a structured plea deal.

Winslow was sentenced June 11, 2019, to serve nine months in jail after he pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended license the night of the murder.

Winslow turned himself in at police headquarters on June 24, 2020, and was released on personal recognizance bail. He is scheduled for arraignment in Hillsborough Superior Court –North on July 30, 2020.