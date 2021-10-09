Man charged with reckless conduct after police say he fired gun into the air following argument

MANCHESTER, NH – On Oct. 9, 2021, at approximately 9:26 a.m. Manchester Police responded to the area of 352 Amherst St. for a report of multiple gunshots heard. During the course of their investigation, officers were able to identify the involved parties and learned that a firearm was discharged after an argument became physical. Officers were able to locate and speak with a man who admitted to firing multiple rounds into the air from his back door after an argument inside his apartment.

The man, Kelvin Rosario-Alejo, 28, of Manchester, was subsequently charged with reckless conduct and domestic simple assault. Additionally, Rosario-Alejo is currently being held on preventative detention pending his arraignment.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040 / www.manchestercrimeline.org.

The charges against Rosario-Alejo are only allegations. He is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.