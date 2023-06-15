Man charged with murder in stabbing death of woman at Hanover Street address

CONCORD, NH – Police have arrested Robert Eastman, 54, of Manchester, Thursday, charging him with murder for the stabbing death of Laurie MacLellan, 59.

At approximately 1:54 a.m. on June 15, 2023, Manchester officers responded to 297 Hanover St to conduct a wellness check. Upon arrival, they found Ms. MacLellan suffering from apparent stab wounds. First responders determined that Ms. MacLellan was deceased. As a result of the investigation into the circumstances of Ms. MacLellan’s death, an arrest warrant was obtained charging Robert Eastman with one count of second-degree murder, RSA 630:1-b, I(b).

Mr. Eastman is alleged to have recklessly caused the death of Ms. MacLellan under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by stabbing her in the face and abdomen with a knife.

Mr. Eastman is expected to be arraigned on June 16, 2023, in the Hillsborough County Superior Court, Northern District, at a time to be determined.

The charges and allegations against Mr. Eastman are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The NH Attorney General’s office is assisting Manchester Police in this investigation.