Man charged with June stabbing

Monday, August 14, 2023 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police made an arrest in connection with a reported assault that took place in June. 

On June 2, 2023, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Manchester Police responded to Catholic Medical Center for a victim of an apparent stabbing.

The 35-year-old male victim reported that he had been walking near Mike’s Pub and Grub when he encountered a man who yelled at him. He told officers he was then struck in the back of the head with a bottle and stabbed multiple times. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

During the investigation, Manchester Police were able to identify 32-year-old Michael Fantasia of Manchester as a suspect. Fantasia was located and arrested on August 13, 2023, and charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

It was also determined that Fantasia was a  convicted felon and was additionally charged with felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.  Fantasia will be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court North August 14, 2023.

 

