Man charged with gun threat during argument on Carpenter Street

MANCHESTER, NH – An argument that led to an alleged gun threat resulted in heavy police presence on Carpenter Street Thursday evening.

At about 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2021, police responded to 23 Carpenter St. for a domestic call involving a firearm.

The victim was already outside and explained that he and another man, later identified as Connor Shaughnessy, 24, had gotten into an argument. Shaughnessy allegedly threatened the man with a gun. Police also learned that several other people were still inside the residence, but they were able to safely leave the home a short time later.

Given the uncertainty of the situation, roads were shut down and a wide perimeter set up. Meanwhile, police made contact with Shaughnessy via phone and at approximately 5:45 p.m., and he agreed to come out and was taken into custody without incident.

Shaughnessy was charged with felony criminal threatening and resisting arrest.