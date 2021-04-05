Man charged with first-degree assault after argument with FedEx driver leads to hit-and-run

MANCHESTER, NH – On April 4, 2021, at approximately 11 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of Orange and Pine streets for a report of a hit-and-run accident.

Police learned that a FedEx driver and another driver had gotten into an argument over where the FedEx truck was parked. The FedEx driver was delivering packages and while doing so, had blocked the street. The other driver confronted him and the two got into an argument.

As the argument escalated, both drivers took pictures of each other’s vehicles. The FedEx driver then called 911. As he stood on the road, the driver of the other vehicle started to drive off, hitting the FedEx driver in the leg.

Police were able to make contact with the other driver, Derek Climo, 39, of Manchester. Climo was charged with first-degree assault