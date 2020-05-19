Man charged with criminal threatening after police say road rage led to car accident

MANCHESTER, NH – Police arrested a city man Tuesday, charging him with criminal threatening after an alleged road rage incident involving a BB gun.

On May 19, 2020, at approximately 8:35 a.m. Manchester Police responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Merrimack and Maple streets.

Through their investigation police learned that two drivers were involved in an alleged road rage incident in the area of Union and Merrimack streets.

The cars went their separate ways, but both pulled up at the intersection of Merrimack and Maple streets. It was reported that one driver, later identified as Joseph Gilman, 18, of Manchester, pulled out a gun, which police determined was a BB gun. Gilman allegedly pointed the gun at the other driver, who tried to drive away by accelerating quickly and in the process, he accidentally hit another vehicle, according to police.

The vehicle that was hit hadn’t been involved in the previous altercation, police said. There were no resulting injuries.

The suspect dropped the BB gun and fled, but police were able to track him down. He was identified as 18 y/o Joseph Gilman of Manchester. He was charged with Criminal Threatening. Gilman is being held and will be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court – North tomorrow (May 20, 2020).