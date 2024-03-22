Man charged with child endangerment, wife wanted on warrant for similar charges

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are actively looking for Halie Drouin, 26, of Manchester, who has an arrest warrant for two counts of endangering the welfare of children.

These charges stem from an incident in late January where Manchester officers responded to Drouin’s home for a domestic violence call for service. Drouin had left the residence before officers arrived, but they were able to make contact with her husband, John Smart, 31, and their two children.

During their interaction with Smart, officers saw that the living conditions in the apartment were deplorable and unfit for children. There was trash all over the floor, rotting food, open alcohol containers within reach of the children, and cockroaches and bugs throughout the apartment. The apartment was also found to have no electricity and had a pungent odor of cat feces and urine.

The children were transported to the hospital for evaluations due to the unhealthy living conditions and DCYF was contacted.

John Smart was arrested on an active warrant and, like Drouin, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. At this time, Drouin has still not been located and is actively evading her arrest.

MPD does not have a booking photograph of Drouin, but described her through previous contacts as approximately 5-feet-5-inches tall with blue eyes and black hair. Anyone who has information about Drouin’s whereabouts should call Manchester Police Dispatch at (603)668-8711. You can also report a tip to the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.