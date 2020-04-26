Man charged with attempted first-degree assault in Saturday shooting on Elm Street

MANCHESTER, NH — On April 25, 2020, around 7:45 p.m., Manchester Police arrested Luan Santos Embrey, 29, and charged him in connection with an incident that took place on Elm Street Saturday morning.

Around 9 a.m. on April 25 police responded to 1415 Elm Street for a report of a gunshot. A witness told officers a car was seen driving south on Elm Street. The driver did a U-turn and shortly after another U-turn. At that point, someone dove out of the passenger’s side. The witness then reported hearing a gunshot.

Police were able to make contact with the person who had left the vehicle and found that he had not been injured. Through their investigation, police were able to identify Santos-Embrey as the driver. The two were known to each other and this was not random.

A warrant was issued for Santos-Embrey. Last evening, the Special Enforcement Division was able to locate and arrest him. Santos-Embrey was charged with attempted first-degree assault, criminal threatening, reckless conduct, armed career criminal, and possession of a controlled drug (heroin/fentanyl). Santos-Embrey was held pending arraignment.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until due process of law.