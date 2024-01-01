Man charged in fatal shooting inside Amherst Street apartment

MANCHESTER, NH – A city woman is dead and police have charged a fellow resident of her Amherst Street apartment building with manslaughter following a shooting on Sunday.

At approximately 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 Manchester officers responded to an apartment on Amherst Street for a reported shooting. On scene they encountered Sophia Bonfiglio, 26, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to Elliot Hospital where she was treated for several hours. Ultimately Ms. Bonfiglio was pronounced deceased at approximately 4:30 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for Tuesday, January 2, 2023, to determine the cause and manner of Ms. Bonfiglio’s death.

Another resident of the apartment, Tyler Cook, 26, has been arrested for one charge of manslaughter for recklessly causing Ms. Bonfiglio’s death by shooting her with a firearm.

It is anticipated that he will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court, Northern District, on Tuesday, January 2, 2023.

The charges are merely accusations, and Mr. Cook is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.