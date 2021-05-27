Man charged in connection to April bomb scare at Central High School

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police on Thursday arrested Christopher Mathieson 35, of Manchester in connection with a suspicious device that was located outside Central High School last month.

On April 12, 2021, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to Central High School at 535 Beech St for a report of a bomb threat.

A custodian had located a strange-looking object near the steps of the courtyard. It was described as an enclosed container wrapped in black electrical tape with a wire under the tape.

Due to the nature of the call, nearby buildings and the immediate area around the high school were evacuated. The NH State Police Bomb Squad responded and made the decision to disrupt the device. In doing so, they determined there were no explosive materials present.

Through the course of the investigation, Mathieson was identified. He was arrested this morning without incident and charged with placement of simulated explosives and held on preventative detention.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.