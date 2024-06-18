Man charged after shooting in ‘landlord-tenant dispute’

Tuesday, June 18, 2024 Carol Robidoux Civics, Police & Fire 0
Manchester NH police cruiser
Manchester NH Police

MANCHESTER, NH – A man was arrested Monday after police were called for a report of a fight in which someone was shot.

According to a police narrative, on June 17, 2024, at approximately 9:10 p.m., a call came in for a shooting at 96 South Hall St.  

Arriving officers learned there was a landlord/tenant dispute and several people had been in the driveway arguing. During the course of the argument, someone fired a gun multiple times. 

Shortly after learning this, a man entered the Manchester Police Department lobby suffering  from an apparent gunshot. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening  injuries.  

Through the investigation, police connected this injury with the incident on South Hall Street. They  identified Edward Silverio, 51, of Manchester, as the suspect.  Silverio was arrested and  charged with first-degree assault and reckless conduct- deadly weapon. He was scheduled for an arraignment on Tuesday.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Manchester  Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at  603-624-4040.

 

