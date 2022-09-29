Man charged after allegedly threatening tow truck driver with gun

MANCHESTER, NH – A man was charged with criminal threatening after he allegedly threatened a tow truck driver with a gun.

On September 28, 2022, Manchester Police responded to 100 West Clarke St. for a report of a man who allegedly threatened a tow truck driver with a gun.

Arriving officers spoke to a tow truck operator who told them Colonial Village contracted him to check vehicles in the parking lots for parking stickers. If the vehicles did not have one, he was authorized to tow them.

He told the officers that while doing this, a man sitting in one of the vehicles opened the door, yelled “peek-a-boo” followed by an expletive, and pointed a firearm at him. The tow operator told police he ducked behind cars to shield himself from the gun.

Through the investigation, police identified the suspect as Michael Kenney, 43, of Manchester. Police located Kenney, arrested and charged him with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. Kenney was scheduled for arraignment Sept. 29, 2022, in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.