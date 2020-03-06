Man charged after allegedly ordering rottweiler to bite woman, police confiscate 21 guns and ammo

MANCHESTER, NH — A city man is charged with assault and criminal restraint after a woman claimed he held her against her will and then allegedly sicced his rottweiler on her.

On March 5 at approximately 7:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to an apartment on Grove Street for a report of an assault. A woman met with police and told them she had an argument with a man she knew, which escalated. She alleged to police that the man, identified as Matthew Flewelling, 47, wouldn’t allow her to leave. He then allegedly threw a chair at her and then ordered his 120-pound rottweiler to attack her. The dog obeyed and attacked the woman, biting her twice. The woman said she was eventually able to escape and run to another room, lock the door and call the police.

Flewelling was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, criminal restraint, criminal threatening, and simple assault. Flewelling will be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court – North on Friday.

Police located 21 guns and a large amount of ammunition inside the apartment. It was all seized for safekeeping, due to the circumstances and department procedures.