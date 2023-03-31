Man assaulted, robbed after arranged meeting via social media to buy iPhone, police say

MANCHESTER, NH – A man was robbed and assaulted after he told police he was trying to meet up with someone he met through social media to buy an iPhone, police say.

On March 30, 2023, Manchester Police responded to the intersection of Wilson and Cedar streets for a reported armed robbery.

The victim told police he had contacted an individual through a social media marketplace to buy an iPhone. He and the seller arranged to meet at 420 Cedar St. The victim reported that when he showed up around 3 pm, 3 individuals approached him from different directions. The victim told police they had firearms and assaulted and robbed him. The victim finally escaped his assailants and drove away.

The first suspect is described as a 17-19-year-old Black male, tall with a thin build wearing a black jacket with a hood, black pants, and a black face mask. The second suspect is described as a 15-17-year-old Black male, short with a thin build, wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood, black pants, and black face mask. The third suspect is described as a 15-17-year-old White male, short with a thin build, wearing a black jacket with a hood, black pants, and a black face mask.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.