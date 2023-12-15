Man arrested, woman sought in connection with September break-in at Millyard Museum

Friday, December 15, 2023 Carol Robidoux
Friday, December 15, 2023 Carol Robidoux Civics, Police & Fire 0

Six medals were taken from a display case at the Millyard Museum in September of 2023.

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are actively looking for a city woman in connection with a break-in at the Manchester  Historical Association earlier this year. 

The incident dates back to September 30, 2023, when police responded to the Historical Association at  200 Bedford Street. Arriving officers located a broken display case and several historical items missing including antique medals dating back to the 1800s. 

Police were able to view surveillance video that showed a male and female in the building. Through the investigation, police were able to identify the male as Dennis Higgins, 58, of Manchester (no set address). Higgins was located and arrested on October 25, 2023, and charged with criminal trespass.

 

The female was later identified as Mistie Donoghue Bourgeois, 32, of Manchester (no set address) and a warrant has been issued for her arrest. The charge is criminal trespass.

Anyone who has information about Donoghue Bourgeois’ whereabouts should call Detective Adam Bergeron Rosa at 603- 792-5508.

 

