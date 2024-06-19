Man arrested on reckless conduct charges after firing handgun at park

MANCHESTER, NH – On June 18, 2024, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to Stevens Park at 313 Tarrytown Road for a report of gunshots heard.

Responding officers spoke with a witness who saw a man fire a gun inside the dugout and then walk into the woods near the fields. Officers located several spent casings in the area.

Through the investigation, police learned that Christopher Luebkert, 43, lived in a home that abuts the park. Luebkert had been involved in an argument and had left the home with a firearm earlier in the night. He had also been sending concerning text messages to a relative.

Police searched the woods near the park but did not locate Luebkert and tried to make contact with him at his home. SWAT personnel were deployed as well as negotiators, but he did not respond to phone calls or announcements. The robot was sent into the home and eventually located Luebkert.

The Manchester Police Domestic and Sexual Violence Unit completed the arrest and search warrants. Luebkert was taken into custody without incident and charged with reckless conduct. Luebkert was placed on a preventative detention and will be arraigned June 20, 2024.