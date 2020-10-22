Man arrested on burglary charge after fleeing from a closed business on Webster Street

MANCHESTER, NH – On October 22, 2020, at approximately 5:15 a.m. Manchester Police responded to 32 Webster St. for a report of a burglary in progress.

The caller could see a man inside the lobby of the business via live video surveillance. Multiple officers arrived on the scene and set up a perimeter. A New Hampshire State Police K9 was brought in to clear the building. While this took place, a male wearing a camouflaged jacket and knit cap exited the rear basement door. Police ordered the man to stop and put his hands up but he did not comply. Police chased the man into a backyard on Elm Street where he was taken into custody.

He was identified as Brandon Dumont, 39, of Manchester. Dumont was charged with burglary and resisting arrest. Dumont is being held on a preventative detention and will be arraigned October 23, 2020, in Hillsborough Superior Court – North.

