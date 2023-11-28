Man arrested in Mass. on ‘fugitive from justice’ charge in connection with Lowell Street fatal shooting

MANCHESTER, NH – Giovanne Morris, 31, was arrested Tuesday by Massachusetts State Police in connection with the ongoing suspicious death investigation in Manchester in which Carlos Rodriguez (age 42) was shot in the area of 61 Lowell Street in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

On Saturday, November 18, 2023, Manchester Police officers were dispatched to the area of 61 Lowell St. at approximately 1:12 a.m., for a reported motor vehicle accident. At approximately 2:02 a.m., officers were called back for the report of a shooting. On scene, they discovered Carlos Rodriguez had been shot. Mr. Rodriguez died from his wounds later that day.

This morning, Tuesday, November 28, 2023, Giovanne Morris, formerly of Manchester, was taken into custody in Malden, Mass., on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm at the time of the shooting for knowingly having in his possession a pistol after having been convicted of a felony, contrary to New Hampshire RSA 159:3. Mr. Morris is scheduled to be arraigned in Malden District Court later today as a fugitive from justice.

Investigators have identified all of the involved parties to the shooting, and the ongoing investigation includes whether the person who shot Mr. Rodriguez acted in self-defense. Investigators believe there are additional bystanders who have not come forward to report what they saw and/or heard. Any individuals with direct information about this event who were behind or outside the Red Arrow Diner at 61 Lowell Street are asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711 and ask for the Detective Unit.

The New Hampshire Department of Justice and the Manchester Police Department extend their sincere thanks to the efforts of the United States Marshals Service, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Malden Police Department for locating Mr. Rodriguez and for safely effecting the warrant for his arrest today.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation. The charge filed is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.