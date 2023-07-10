Man arrested in connection with ‘road rage’ incident that resulted in shooting

MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester Police made a quick arrest after a non-fatal road rage shooting Sunday night.

Jayson Talbot, 25, of Manchester was apprehended and has been charged with first-degree assault with a firearm and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

At about 9:50 p.m., Officers were called to the area of Mammoth and Huse roads for a shooting that took place during a road rage incident. The victim reported that while driving on Mammoth Road, he was being tailgated, and in response, he “brake checked” the other vehicle. As both vehicles approached Huse Road, the suspect drove alongside the victim’s vehicle and began shouting at him. The suspect then produced a firearm and shot at the victim twice.

The victim, a 39- year-old male from Manchester, was struck in the arm and was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim provided the suspect’s license plate to dispatchers, which assisted officers in identifying and eventually locating Jayson Talbot at his address on Central Street in Manchester.

During the investigation, detectives developed probable cause to charge Talbot with the shooting. Additionally, a search warrant was served on Talbot’s residence, where detectives located a 9mm Draco pistol.

“Once again, Manchester Police Officers and Detectives did outstanding work in responding to, investigating, and making a quick arrest in a shooting case,” said Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg. “It is completely unacceptable for this kind of behavior to take place in our community. We will not tolerate this kind of illegal use of firearms, and this quick arrest should serve as a strong warning: If you commit violence in our City, we will respond, investigate, and make arrests.” Chief Aldenberg thanked the Londonderry Police Department for their assistance in this investigation, as well as the Manchester Patrol Officers and Detectives who worked hard to apprehend the suspect.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is requested to contact the Manchester Police Department Investigative Division at 603-668-8711 and reference case 23-009931.

Information can also be provided online at www.manchestercrimeline.org or through the anonymous Crimeline phone number at 603-624-4040.