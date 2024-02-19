Man arrested in connection with Nashua Street shooting

Detectives place markers where they found shell casings outside a Nashua Street residence following a shooting on Monday. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
MANCHESTER, NH – Police arrested Johaly Maria, 22, in connection with a shooting on Monday in which a woman was grazed by a bullet and damage was done to a residence on Nashua Street.

According to a police narrative at approximately 1:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Nashua and Maple streets for a report of a shooting. Witnesses told police they saw a black car pull up to 37 Nashua Street and that two men got out of the car and at least one fired multiple gunshots toward the building before both men left.

Police examine damage to the exterior of 37 Nashua St. after two men were spotted shooting at the building Monday. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Officers canvassing Nashua Street after a reported shooting. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
A woman who was grazed by a bullet suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Police learned that a female outside the residence was hit in the arm and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The building also sustained damage and police found several shell casings on the ground. 

Through the investigation, police identified one of the suspects as Maria who was charged with first-degree assault, reckless conduct, and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. 

The investigation continues. Anyone with information about this shooting should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or leave an anonymous tip on the Manchester Crimeline.

 

