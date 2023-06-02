Man arrested in connection with May 26 West Side gunfire report

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting incident that happened last week.

On May 26, 2023, at approximately 1:50 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 44 Notre Dame Ave. for a ShotSpotter activation.

Arriving officers canvassed the area and located a shell casing in the crosswalk of Walsh and Notre Dame avenues. There were no reports of injuries, nor was any property damage spotted.

Police obtained video of a dark-colored sedan driven by a male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and shorts. Through the investigation, it was determined that a gunshot was fired from the vehicle. Police were able to identify the driver and lone occupant as 31-year-old Kosta Arabaxhi of Manchester. Arabaxhi turned himself in at Manchester Police headquarters Tuesday evening and is charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

Arabaxhi was released on $1,000 PR bail pending a court appearance.