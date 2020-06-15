Man arrested in connection with damage from a series of hit-and-run accidents

MANCHESTER, NH – Police have arrested a Conway man in connection with a hit-and-run accident Monday involving property damage to several victims on the city’s West Side.

On June 15, 2020, at approximately 9:15 a.m. Manchester Police began receiving calls about someone driving erratically. It was reported that the vehicle had hit a parked car, a building on Bremer Street, and then a telephone pole at Rimmon Street and Coolidge Avenue. There the driver got out of the car and headed into the woods.

Police set up a perimeter and a K9 track was done. The K9 team was able to find Adrian Carleton, 40, of Conway in the wooded area. He was uncooperative but eventually taken into custody.

Carleton was charged with 3 counts of conduct after an accident, reckless conduct, and resisting arrest.