Man arrested for alleged Laurel Street gunshots

Monday, May 10, 2021 Andrew Sylvia Police & Fire 0

Angel Padilla-Nunez. Photo/Manchester Police Department

On May 8, 2021 Manchester Police arrested 23 y/o Angel Padilla-Nunez in connection with an incident involving gunshots.

On May 7, 2021, Manchester Police responded to the area of 239 Laurel St for a report of gunshots. Witnesses said that there was an argument in the alley behind the residence and then someone in a car shot a gun into the air. No one was injured.

Through their investigation police identified the shooter as Padilla-Nunez. They also learned that after the incident, Padilla-Nunez hid the gun. He was charged with Reckless Conduct (F) and Falsifying Physical Evidence (F).

Padilla-Nunez will be arraigned today (5/10) in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

