Man arrested after ‘unprovoked’ assault on Elm Street

MANCHESTER, NH — On February 24, 2020, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Manchester Police responded to the area of 997 Elm St. for a report of a fight. An officer arrived and saw one person on the ground and two other men standing up, one swinging a stick.

As a precautionary measure, police ordered everyone to the ground and began to put handcuffs on all three. One of them, later identified as Ryan Melchionda, 29, of Manchester, began to struggle and thrash. It took several officers to subdue him and get the handcuffs on. He appeared to be injured and was taken to the hospital. The other two men refused medical treatment.

Through their investigation police learned that Melchionda had allegedly approached the other two men and started to assault them. One picked up a stick trying to ward him off. It was reported that the assault was allegedly unprovoked and the victims say they did not know Melchionda.

Melchionda was charged with simple assault. He will be was scheduled to be arraigned in Manchester Circuit Court on April 2, 2020.