Man arrested after tearing down LGBTQ flag

Monday, December 5, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Police & Fire 0
LGBTQ flag. Photo/Wikimedia Commons

MANCHESTER, N.H.  – Manchester Police have arrested 32-year-old Mason Case of Manchester in connection with the removal of an LGBTQ flag outside of Kreiva Academy on Pine Street.

An employee from the academy contacted police after discovering the flag was missing on Nov. 14, 2022. Surveillance video showed a man climbing up a fire escape to rip down the flag, which was then thrown in a dumpster.

Police identified the man in the video as Case and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was found and arrested on Dec. 3, 2022 and charged with alleged criminal mischief. His next scheduled court date is on Jan. 6, 2023.

Manchester Police have referred the incident to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Civil Rights Unit and is working with them to determine any additional action that may be taken given the facts and circumstances presented.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

Mason Case. Photo/Manchester Police Department

