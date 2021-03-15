Man arrested after report of someone taking packages from doorstep

MANCHESTER, NH – A man has been charged with theft after police say he was caught in possession of several packages of clothing allegedly taken from other people’s doorsteps.

On March 13, 2021, at approximately 10:50 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 115 Mammoth Road for a report of a theft in progress. The caller said they saw someone steal a package that had been delivered to their neighbor. The caller began following the suspect, but lost sight of him.

An officer in the area of Hayward and Jewett streets saw a man meeting the description of the suspect. There was a short foot pursuit and the suspect, identified as Joshua Converse, 48, of Manchester was taken into custody. At the time of his arrest, Converse had several unopened packages of clothing and the outer packaging was not addressed to him.

Converse was arrested and charged with theft by unauthorized taking and resisting arrest. Converse was released on personal recognizance bail.