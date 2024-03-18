Man arrested after fleeing police who were investigating fight call at Arms Park

MANCHESTER, NH – On March 14, 2024, shortly before 8 p.m., Manchester Police responded to Arms Park for a report of a fight.

Arriving officers saw several males posturing to fight. As the officers approached on foot, two of the men got into cars. One of the men began to drive out of the parking lot, despite police ordering him to stop. He drove so close to an officer he hit his foot.

Shortly after, another officer in the area spotted the vehicle going at a high rate of speed on Commercial Street. The vehicle ultimately crashed at the corner of Commercial and Canal streets and the driver fled on foot. A K9 track was conducted and the driver was later found hiding in the Eversource parking lot. He was identified as Sergio Torres Jr., 25, of Manchester.

Police also spoke to a man who reported being assaulted by a group of people at Arms Park. The man suffered injuries to his face, head, and ribs.

Police established probable cause to charge Torres with reckless conduct – deadly weapon, riot, disobeying an officer, 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault, and conduct after an accident.

This incident is under investigation and anyone with information should call Manchester Police at 603- 668-8711.