Man arrested after accused of attack with tree branch and machete knife

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have announced the arrest of a man who assaulted a victim with a machete-style knife and a large tree branch on Friday.

The alleged perpetrator of the assault, 54-year-old Manchester resident Aaron Allen, is accused of attacking a 34-year-old man with the branch near the Pericles Club on Spruce Street.

Through the course of investigation and surveillance video, Allen is believed to have held the branch of the victim’s head and then hit him with it several times, also threatening the man with the knife.

Officers learned of the incident at 7:30 a.m., it is not clear when the incident occurred or how large the branch was.

Allen was later located and arrested, he is accused of alleged first degree assault, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and falsifying evidence. He will be arraigned on Monday, July 11 at Hillsborough County Superior Court – North.

