Man arrested after 2-hour stand-off with police at car dealership

MANCHESTER, NH – Police arrested Derek Lincoln, 39, (no fixed address) on several charges following an incident on Feb. 1 at State Motors on Hooksett Road that resulted in a two-hour stand-off with officers.

According to a police narrative on Thursday at around 8:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to State Motors, 275 Hooksett Road for a report of a man who was making threats of violence.

Police learned that the man, later identified as Lincoln, had been making statements that caused the employees to be concerned for their safety. He was blocking the main entrance and impeding their movements with his vehicle and also making demands.

When police arrived Lincoln was inside his car in the parking lot. After a short time, Lincoln got out of the car and was ranting, circling the car, removing bags, and at one point had a large knife.

Police communicated with him for more than an hour, but he did not surrender. Based on his concerning statements and erratic behavior members of the SWAT team, including crisis negotiators were deployed in the Bearcat and continued to communicate with Lincoln via loudspeaker. Shortly after, he was taken into custody without further incident.

Lincoln was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal threatening, and resisting arrest.

The entire incident lasted two hours, and police worked to resolve the matter with as little impact as possible on the surrounding businesses and residents.