Man accused of robbing Bunny’s Convenience faces additional charges for Dec. burglaries

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0
Above: Photo of a man with a pit bull who police were trying to identify in connection with a series of burglaries in December 2022. Police now say they’ve identified the man as Brandon Ross, who was recently charged with a robbery at Bunny’s Convenience.  Image/MPD

MANCHESTER, NHA city man who was recently arrested in connection with a robbery at Bunny’s  Convenience Store earlier this month has now been charged with five burglaries dating back to December 2022.

Ross/MPD

Along with the March 21, 2023 robbery at Bunny’s, Manchester Police have established probable cause to charge Brandon Ross, 32, with several burglaries at a business on Market Street.

In some of those incidents, surveillance video captured Ross walking with a pit bull. Prior to identifying Ross, images of the suspect and dog were circulated widely in the media, including on police social media pages. 

In addition to the robbery charge related to Bunny’s, Ross now faces five counts of felony  Burglary and one count of theft by unauthorized taking in relation to burglaries at Pannos Marketing at 57 Market St.

 

