Man accused of abuse that led to death of son faces second-degree murder charge

CONCORD, NH – Murtadah Mohammad has been arrested on one count of second-degree murder for the death of his son. minor.

The NH Attorney General’s office made the announcement of the arrest by Manchester police on July 3, alleging that on or about January 17, 2023, Murtadah Mohammad caused the death of J.R., a person under 13 years of age, recklessly under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of his life, by subjecting him to abusive violence and not obtaining timely medical assistance for his injuries.

Although the victim was not identified as such in the recent filings, in January Rainah Riley told NBC Channel 10 Boston that her son, Jaevion, was in a coma after being rushed to Mass General in Boston. She said her son had been burned and beaten and was suffering from skull and rib fractures, bleeding in the brain, lung injuries, severe burns and more, all injuries she said were inflicted by his father, whom waw identified as Mohammad.

A police affidavit described the child’s injuries at the time which included being intubated, and having burns over 15 to 20 percent of his body.

Mohammad at that time told investigators he didn’t mean to burn the child as badly as did; he just wanted him to learn his lesson, according to court filings.

Mohammad was arrested on charges of first-degree assault; two counts of second-degree assault; endangering the welfare of a child, and two charges of falsifying physical evidence.

Five days later police launched a “suspicious death” investigation after Jaevion died from his injuries.

In March Mohammad was indicted by a grand jury out of Hillsborough Superior Court North charging him with first-degree assault, domestic violence, deadly weapon; four counts of second-degree assault, and two counts of falsifying physical evidence. The indictment states that Mohammad was accused of causing serious bodily injury to his 7-year-old son when he burned him with scalding water. He was also accused of hitting the child in the mouth, striking him with a cord on both legs and his torso, and breaking the skin. The falsifying evidence charges accuse him of deleting the cell phone call log and placing a pot in the kitchen to make it appear his son suffered the injuries in that room.

Mohammad currently is in jail on non-homicide charges arising from the alleged abuse of “J.R.,” in a case being prosecuted by the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office. It is anticipated that those charges will be dropped, and the prosecution transferred wholly to the Attorney General’s Office to pursue the murder charge and any associated charges.

The charges previously and presently brought are accusations, and Mr. Mohammad is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.