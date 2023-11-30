Man, 81, accused of abusing, sexually assaulting 76-year-old partner in Goffstown

MANCHESTER, NH – An 81-year-old Florida man is under indictment for tying a 76-year-old woman to a chair, sexually assaulting her and slashing her across the chest with a knife.

Newton Bateman of 285 Lawthorn St., Villages, Fla., was indicted by a Hillsborough County Superior Court North grand jury on seven charges related to the July 10, 2023 incident in Goffstown.

He is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, one citing a deadly weapon and the other, strangulation; domestic violence; aggravated felonious sexual assault; felonious sexual assault, and two counts of criminal restraint.

According to the indictments, Bateman put a knife to the woman’s side and then restrained her in a chair by tying her arms and legs to it. Holding a knife, he threatened to kill the woman, who was an intimate partner, and then cutting her across her chest with it.

Bateman also allegedly put a pillow over her face, impeding her breathing.

The sexual assault charges accuse him of overcoming the woman by force, by tying her to the chair, and then inserting his fingers into her vagina and sucking on her nipples.