Making Thanksgiving fun for the whole family: Studio 550 has what you need

MANCHESTER, NH – Studio 550 Art Center will be closed for the Thanksgiving weekend (including Small Business Saturday), so staff can enjoy quality family time.

We are encouraging others to do the same with interactive take-home art projects! With hands-on activities, not only do you get an activity to do with family, but you are left with a physical memento to remember the experience by.

For the month of November, all Take-and-Make project packs are 20% off, with a bonus gift if a group orders a party pack of 8 of the same type of kit.

The crafty-at-heart can choose between:

An open-ended clay kit (1.5 lbs of clay + tools) to make a mug, plant pot, vase, sculpture, etc.

A pair of mosaic glass coasters (you choose the glass colors)

A Paint-Your-Own-Pottery kit (choose from a selection of pottery made right here in Manchester, NH to paint your designs on)

Holiday ornaments to paint with acrylic paints (a variety of 8 holiday-themed shapes)

All kits have tutorials and information sheets to guide makers through the process. No experience is necessary! If anyone would prefer an in-person class, Studio 550 offers workshops in clay and glass year-round.

Read more about the kits and order one here.

Online pre-orders are encouraged, as staff are often teaching and may not be able to put together drop-in orders right away. Online orders will be ready for pick-up after 24 hours.

The last day to pick up any project packs before the Thanksgiving break is 8 p.m. on November 21st. Studio 550 will be closed November 22-Nov 26.

Some kits (the clay sculpting and the Paint-Your-Own-Pottery) will require a return trip to the studio to drop off the work to be fired and again to pick up the finished work. The mosaic glass coasters and the painted holiday ornaments do not need to be returned (just take the kit home and have fun)!

Questions can be directed to 603.232.5597 or info@550arts.com