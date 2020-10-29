Make a joyful noise: It’s the return of instrument rentals at Ted Herbert Music School

MANCHESTER, NH – The Ted Herbert Music School is pleased to announce that it is once again renting band/orchestra instruments through a partnership with David French Music of Westborough, MA (a locally-owned family company). We invite you to “walk in” to our Page Street studio (880 Page St., Manchester), fill out a rental agreement/pay the rental fee, and “walk out” with an instrument. (we are the cheapest in town and will offer you the best local service). Rental Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and by appointment; call (603)669-7469 if you need a later or alternative time to come in and rent.

About Us

The Ted Herbert Music School, Making Music in the Community for Over 60 Years! Ted Herbert’s music instructors are some of the finest musicians and teachers in the New England area. In January 2016 The Ted Herbert Music School was welcomed into The Majestic Theatre family, continuing their tradition of offering quality affordable lessons to all ages for over 60 years. Currently offering ONLINE lessons so students can continue lessons from the comfort and safety of their home. In-person lessons are also offered at the Manchester facility while following safety guidelines, and dependent upon teacher and student preference.

Visit www.tedherbert.com for lesson and instrument rental information or call (603)669-7469.