Majority of Pappas’ staff will work remotely

MANCHESTER, N.H – On Sunday, Congressman Chris Pappas announced that his offices in Washington, Manchester and other parts of New Hampshire’s First Congressional District would remain open for essential constituent services with the majority of staff switching to telework.

“Out of an abundance of caution and heeding CDC and New Hampshire state health officials’ guidance, my office is taking the necessary steps to do our part to help lower the infection rate of coronavirus and lessen the pressure on our health care system, while continuing to provide uninterrupted constituent services to the First District,” said Pappas.

The congressman added that additional virtual town halls, telephone town halls and other remote outreach efforts would be announced in future weeks.

Pappas’ Manchester office can be reached by phone at 603-935-6710 and his Washington office can be reached by phone at 202-225-5456 or online at https://pappas.house.gov.