Majestic Theatre’s 18th Annual Silent Auction + performance of ‘The Great Gatsby’

MANCHESTER, NH – The Majestic Theatre’s 18th Annual Auction & Performance will be held on September 22 & 23 at 6:30 p.m. both evenings. Patrons are invited to join them for their Roaring 1920s-themed event featuring performances by Majestic’s Adult, Teen, and youth Actors, Ted Herbert Faculty and Students, and Special Guests.

Separate Silent Auctions will be offered each evening, along with specialty raffles and refreshments. Proceeds from this annual fundraiser will benefit The Majestic Theatre and Ted Herbert Music School, offering year-round community theatre productions as well as music and theatre educational opportunities.

Special thanks to sponsors: Minuteman Medical Inc, DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown, Bluestone Capital, K4E Company and Sports Bling!

Silent auctions will feature overnight getaways, tickets to theatre, music and sporting events, gift certificates to local restaurants and stores, fine art, gift baskets, jewelry and more.

This event will be held at Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street in Manchester. Tickets are $20 per person and may be ordered in advance by calling the box office at 603-669-7469 or online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door.