Majestic Theatre’s youngest actors tackle production of ‘Lion, Witch, Wardrobe’

MANCHESTER, NH – The curtain opens May 19 on “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” the beloved story of faith, courage and giving from the story by author C.S. Lewis. Four performances will be held at The Majestic Studio Theatre, 880 Page St., Manchester.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors 65 and above, and $10 for youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.

Majestic’s “Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe,” stars children and teens of The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts under the Direction of Becky Rush.

Shows on Friday May 19 at 7 p.m.; Saturday May 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m.

About the show:

This dramatization of C.S. Lewis’ classic work faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-be-forgotten Narnia.

The intense action features chases, duels and escapes as the witch is determined to keep Narnia in her possession and to end the reign of Aslan. All the memorable episodes from the story are represented in this exciting dramatization: the temptation of Edmund by the witch, the slaying of the evil wolf by Peter, the witnessing of Aslan’s resurrection by Susan and Lucy, the crowing of the four new rulers of Narnia, and more.

The supporting characters are also here: the unicorn, the centaur and other forest animals, along with Father Christmas, Mr. and Mrs. Beaver and Tumnus the Faun.