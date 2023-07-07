Majestic Theatre presents a swinging production of the wild but true story, ‘Catch Me If You Can,’ July 14-16

MANCHESTER, NH – Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager Frank Abignale Jr., runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. When Frank’s lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, though, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes.

“Catch Me If You Can,” is a wild story that was told first in an autobiography, then translated into a popular film version by the same name, starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Now, you can catch this high-flying musical comedy as staged by Majestic Theatre with an ensemble cast of local actors.

“Catch Me If You Can” premieres at the Derry Opera House on Friday, July 14 at 7 p.m., with additional performances Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and above and $15 for youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.

Majestic’s Catch Me If You Can is directed by Rebecca Antonakos-Belanger with Musical Direction by Keith Belanger .

The Derry Opera House is located at 29 West Broadway in Derry.