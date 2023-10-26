Maine State Police launch manhunt, tell residents to shelter in place after deadly shootings

LEWISTON, MAINE – Maine State Police have issued a statewide alert asking residents to shelter in place after two “active shooter events” left numerous people dead and many more injured.

Various initial reports from Maine law enforcement indicate at least 16 people were killed, with several dozen more injured in two shootings first reported just before 7 p.m. at Schemengees Bar and Grille, 551 Lincoln St., and at Sparetime Recreation.

The gunman in both shootings was still at large, however Lewiston, Maine, Police late Wednesday issued a statement identifying Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, Maine, as a person of interest, and that he should be considered “armed and dangerous.” CNN reports that officials in Maine describe Card as a certified firearms instructor and a member of the U.S. Army Reserves.

Earlier in the evening Androscoggin County Sherriffs released photos via their Facebook page. A short time later Lewiston Police released additional photos including a white vehicle, seeking the public’s help in identifying him.

Later reports indicated the vehicle was recovered in Lisbon, Maine.