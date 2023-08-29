Maggie Hassan endorses Kevin Cavanaugh for Manchester Mayor

Manchester, NH – On Tuesday, Kevin Cavanaugh, current Ward 1 Alderman and former State Senator, is proud to announce that he has earned the endorsement of United States Senator Maggie Hassan in his campaign for mayor.

“I am proud to endorse Kevin Cavanaugh for Mayor of Manchester,” said Hassan. “A proud union member for more than 35 years, Kevin understands firsthand the challenges facing working people. Kevin has delivered for Manchester in the State Senate and on the Board of Alderman on property tax relief, affordable housing, and public safety, while standing up to defend a woman’s reproductive freedom. Kevin is the best candidate to continue building on the progress being made in the city.”

“I am deeply grateful to have Sen. Hassan’s support in this campaign,” said Cavanaugh. “Senator Hassan has been a wonderful leader for the state and city, and her support means the world to me. As Mayor, I am committed to working with the Senator to continue the partnership with the city and the Federal Government that has delivered resources to help protect our first responders and invested in job creation in Manchester.”

Senator Hassan joins over 45 Manchester elected officials, business leaders, community leaders, and labor organizations— including Mayor Joyce Craig, the New Hampshire AFL-CIO, and the Manchester Police and Fire Associations— in endorsing Kevin Cavanaugh.