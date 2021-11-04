Mad dash to the city as thousands expected this weekend for marathon, SNHU graduations

MANCHESTER, NH – Millennium Running and Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), in coordination with the City of Manchester and the Manchester Police Department are informing the public of road closures and delays for the 15th annual CMC Manchester City Marathon scheduled for Sunday, November 7 and commencement ceremonies at the SNHU Arena on Saturday, November 6 and Sunday the 7.

There are more than 1,750 registered runners from 37 different States traveling to the Granite State to run the marathon (26.2 miles), half marathon (13.1 miles), and Relay through the street of Manchester. The event is scheduled to start at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday on Elm Street in front of Veterans Park in downtown Manchester. The 26.2-mile course will run through numerous neighborhoods including Downtown, North End, Derryfield Park, Rimmon Heights, Piscataquog River Rail Trail, and the Goffstown Rail Trail. A full list of streets affected, and impact times are published online at http://www.millenniumrunning.com/racenotice-mcm2021/39984 The 5k will take place on Saturday morning at 10:00 am from Delta Dental Stadium and utilize the Piscataquog River Rail Trail only.

Over the course of the weekend, thousands of SNHU graduates will travel from across the country for five commencement ceremonies at SNHU Arena to celebrate the University’s online learners from the classes of 2020 and 2021 since in-person events had previously been postponed due to the pandemic. Ceremony times are as follows: Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Veterans Count is once again the official charity of the CMC Manchester City Marathon. This year, the race has raised more than $10,000 and nearly $100,000 for Veterans Count since 2017. Veterans Count, a program of Easterseals NH supports military veterans and their families, will receive charitable donations directly from the event proceeds. The organization will be supporting the event operations by having volunteers serving as course marshals. Moreover, Veterans Count will be the recipient of the participant peer-to-peer fundraising program.

“Our team at Millennium Running worked closely with the Manchester Police Department to re-route aspects of the marathon to mitigate impact to the SNHU graduation ceremonies”, stated John Mortimer, owner of Millennium Running. “After a very tough year and a half, we all need to make extra efforts to honor and celebrate the special people in our communities – our amazing Veterans and graduates here in New Hampshire.”

“At SNHU, we are looking forward to a weekend full of celebrating our graduates, local veterans, and runners in the city many of us call home,” said Paul LeBlanc, president, SNHU. “Manchester is a vibrant and resilient city, and we are so excited to see a return to downtown after the pandemic has kept so many of us apart for so long.”

Online registration is currently open for the Marathon, Half Marathon, Relay, and 5k at www.millenniumrunning.com/marathon.