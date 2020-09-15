MacKenzie earns pair of endorsements

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Mark McKenzie on Sept. 15, 2020. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, NH – District 4 Executive Council Nominee Mark MacKenzie on Monday earned the endorsement of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 490 and the American Postal Workers Union Local 230.

The IBEW Local 490 and American Postal Workers Union, join the New Hampshire Carpenters, Heat & Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Local 6, AFL-CIO, AFT, NEA, and SEIU 1984 in endorsing MacKenzie for this seat.

“I am proud to have earned the endorsement of my brothers & sisters in the IBEW and Postal Workers Union,” said MacKenzie. “My record consistently shows my willingness to stand up for workers across the Granite State and fight for their rights and safe working conditions.”

