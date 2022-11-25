Lyndeborough man’s death ruled a homicide due to blunt trauma to the head

CONCORD, NH – New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Lyndeborough Police Chief Rainsford Deware announce that an autopsy has been completed on the body of Robert Prest, 83. Mr. Prest’s body was discovered inside his residence at 774 Center Road in Lyndeborough on November 23, 2022.

The autopsy was conducted by Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Jennie Duval. Dr. Duval determined that the cause of Mr. Prest’s death was blunt impact head injuries and the manner of his death was homicide. The examination concluded that the head injury was indeed from blunt impact forces, rather than from having been shot.

On November 25, 2022, Robert Gagnon, age 45, was arraigned in Superior Court on a charge of attempted murder for shooting Carlos Quintong, age 44, in Brookline. Mr. Gagnon was held on preventative detention with no bail, and he retains the right to request a bail hearing at a later date. A later status hearing will be scheduled by the Court in the ordinary course of scheduling.

The investigation into the connection between Mr. Prest’s death and the shooting of Carlos Quintong in Brookline continues. Investigators are continuing their inquiries today and throughout this weekend, and anyone with information about these events of November 23, 2022, is encouraged to contact the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit at 603-628-8477.

The charge and allegations against Mr. Gagnon are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.