Lynch touts Biden at Manchester voters’ homes

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Former New Hampshire Governor John Lynch went door-to-door on Tuesday asking Queen City voters to support former Vice President Joe Biden.

Linden Street resident Steve Johnson was surprised to see Lynch, having received several visits from other campaigns but none from the Biden campaign up to that point.

Johnson already voted absentee for Biden, believing he was the only Democrat who could defeat President Donald Trump in November.

“I probably wouldn’t have even voted if not for Biden,” said Johnson. “Other candidates just don’t excite me. It was never a choice in my head.”

Ashland Street resident Ryan Trusty was also receptive to Biden, but remained undecided who he would support in the New Hampshire Democratic Primary.

A former employee at Dyn and Oracle, Trusty said he likes Biden, but ultimately would support the eventually Democratic nominee if they can go toe to toe with Trump.

“I like anyone that can kick Trump in the nuts,” he said.

Lynch says that like these two voters during the brief Tuesday canvass, electability is the primary issue he’s heard among New Hampshire Democrats this campaign season, and Biden tries to reach out across the aisle the way he’s been told he did during his time in Concord.

The four-term New Hampshire governor also says he is supporting Biden due to their frequent collaboration in the past, in which he’s come to trust Biden’s experience on issues at the federal level, also trusting his ability to assemble a team that can address the issues facing America.

“When people go to vote, when they cast their ballot, they ask ‘who do I trust?’ I trust Joe Biden,” said Lynch. “We don’t know what all the issues will be over the next four years, so we need someone who we can trust with those issues.”

If Biden is not the nominee, Lynch says he will support whoever is chosen as the Democratic nominee. However, he believes Biden provides the best chance to beat Trump in November.

“I think the Democratic Party will coalesce around Biden or around other nominees,” said Lynch. “But I think in order to beat Trump you need to get independents and moderate Republicans, and I think Biden can do that.