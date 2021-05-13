Lundquist grand slam powers ‘Cats to victory

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Brock Lundquist’s grand slam was the deciding factor on Wednesday night as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats put up their second win in a row against the Somerset Patriots, 7-2.

Lundquist’s blast, his second home run of the year so far, came in the sixth off a 2-2 pitch from Somerset’s Carlos Espinal, breaking was had been a 2-2 tie at that point.

New Hampshire’s two runs prior to that point also had Lundquist’s fingerprints, an RBI single in the fifth bringing home Chavez Young to even up the contest at one run apiece, followed by another RBI single by Samad Taylor later in the inning that brought Lundquist home.

Otto Lopez brought home Kevin Vicuña on a double in the eighth for New Hampshire’s other run.

Elvis Luciano (1-0) got the win for his five-inning start, giving up one run off three hits and a walk while striking out five. Andrew McInvale and Mike Ellenbest combined for five more strikeouts in relief for the ‘Cats.

At the plate, Gabriel Moreno followed up his Tuesday heroics with a 3-for-3 day at the plate, with Young and Taylor each stealing a pair of bases.

The two teams return for another 6:35 p.m. contest on Thursday with Kyle Johnston (0-0, 9.00 ERA) taking the mound Somerset’s Janson Junk (0-0, 2.45 ERA).