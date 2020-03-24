Loud music complaint leads to criminal threatening as neighbor chases complainer with sword

MANCHESTER, NH — On March 23, 2020, at approximately 5:15 p.m. Manchester Police responded to 1061 Elm St. for a report of a man chasing someone with a sword.

Officers spoke to the victim who said he knocked on a man’s door to ask him to lower his music. The neighbor, identified as Benjamin Layland, 47, of Manchester, reportedly became upset and grabbed a sword, approximately 2½-feet in length, and started chasing the other man down the hall.

The man who complained about the music was able to get away and there were no injuries.

Police were able to make contact with Layland and he was arrested and charged with criminal threatening. Layland is scheduled for arraignment in Hillsborough Superior Court – North this afternoon March 24.